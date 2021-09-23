MARKET NEWS

business

Chennai to Nasdaq: The story of Freshworks and Girish Mathrubootham

It was a big day for Freshworks and the SaaS community as the Chennai-based firm became the first Indian company to list on NASDAQ, with its valuation expected to cross the $10-billion mark. Moneycontrol's Chandra R Srikanth traces Girish Mathrubootham's journey in this special report

