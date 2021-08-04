MARKET NEWS

Chemplast Sanmar IPO to open on August 10, to raise Rs 3,850 crore

Chemplast Sanmar IPO: The company is expected to disclose details about the price band and lot size in the coming days

Moneycontrol News
August 04, 2021 / 03:22 PM IST
 
 
Specialty chemicals manufacturer Chemplast Sanmar has decided to launch its initial public offering for subscription on August 10. The offer will close on August 12.

The company is planning to raise Rs 3,850 crore through public issue which consists of a fresh issue of Rs 1,300 crore and an offer for sale of Rs 2,550 crore by promoters.

Promoters Sanmar Holdings and Sanmar Engineering Services will offload Rs 2,463.44 crore and Rs 86.56 crore worth of shares.

The company is expected to disclose details about the price band and lot size in the coming days. The anchor book, if any, will be opened for one working day prior to offer opening date, i.e. August 9.

The net proceeds from fresh issue will be utilised for early redemption of non-convertible debentures (Rs 1,238.25 crore), and general corporate purposes.

Chemplast Sanmar is a specialty chemicals manufacturer in India with focus on specialty paste PVC resin and custom manufacturing of starting materials and intermediates for pharmaceutical, agro-chemical and fine chemicals sectors.

Also readVikrant Kashyap of KRChoksey explains why one can subscribe to Devyani International IPO

It is one of India's leading manufacturers of specialty paste PVC resin on the basis of installed production capacity, as of December 31, 2020. In addition, it is also the third largest manufacturer of caustic soda and the largest manufacturer of hydrogen peroxide in the South India region, on the basis of installed production capacity, and one of the oldest manufacturers in the chloromethanes market in India.

According to the CRISIL Report, high barriers to entry and limited competition is expected to benefit existing manufacturers of specialty paste PVC resin in India in the medium term and the demand for specialty paste PVC resin is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6 percent to 8 percent between financial years 2022 and 2025.

Also read: KFC, Pizza Hut operator Devyani International IPO subscribed 2.1 times on day 1, retail portion booked 10 times

Promoters Sanmar Holdings and Sanmar Engineering Services held 100 percent shareholding in the company.

The company has received an 'in-principle' approval from the BSE and the NSE for the listing of the equity shares.

ICICI Securities, Axis Capital, Credit Suisse Securities (India), IIFL Securities, Ambit, BOB Capital Markets, and HDFC Bank global co-ordinators and book running lead managers to the issue. IndusInd Bank and YES Securities (India) are the book running lead managers to the offer.
Tags: #Chemplast Sanmar #IPO - Upcoming Issues
first published: Aug 4, 2021 03:19 pm

Simply Save | Filing income tax returns ahead of September 30 deadline? Wait for glitches to be resolved

Simply Save | Filing income tax returns ahead of September 30 deadline? Wait for glitches to be resolved

