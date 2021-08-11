MARKET NEWS

Chemplast Sanmar IPO subscribed 19% on day 2; retail portion booked 98%

Currently, shares traded at a premium of Rs 15 in the grey market, which translated to a trading price of Rs 556 against higher offer price of Rs 541 per share, the IPO Watch data showed.

Moneycontrol News
August 11, 2021 / 12:24 PM IST
 
 
The initial public offering (IPO) of Chemplast Sanmar was subscribed 19 percent on August 11, the second day of bidding.

The reserved portion of retail investors was booked 98 percent and that of non-institutional investors saw 4 percent subscription, the subscription data available on exchanges showed.

Qualified institutional buyers have put in bids for 1,836 equity shares against their reserved portion of 2.17 crore equity shares.

Chemplast Sanmar plans to Rs 3,850 crore through its IPO that comprised a fresh issue of Rs 1,300 crore and an offer for sale of Rs 2,550 crore by selling shareholders.

Also readChemplast Sanmar IPO | 10 key things to know before subscribing to it

The company has already mobilised Rs 1,732.5 crore from anchor investors, at the upper end of the price band of Rs 530-541 per equity share on August 9.

Currently, shares of the company are trading at a premium of Rs 15 in the grey market. This translates into a trading price of Rs 556, 2.7 percent higher compared to the upper end of the price band of Rs 541.

Also readChemplast Sanmar IPO opens: Should you subscribe?

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment expert on Moneycontrol.com are his own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Chemplast Sanmar #IPO - Issues Open
first published: Aug 11, 2021 12:24 pm

