Chemplast Sanmar IPO: Specialty chemicals company fixes price band at Rs 530-541

Chemplast Sanmar, one of India's leading manufacturers of specialty paste PVC resin, has fixed the price band at Rs 530-541 per equity share for its Rs 3,850-crore of initial public offering.

The offer will open on August 10 and close on August 12. The anchor book, if any, will open for one day before issue opening date, i.e. August 9.

The IPO comprises a fresh issue of Rs 1,300 crore, and an offer for sale of Rs 2,550 crore by promoters Sanmar Holdings, and Sanmar Engineering Services. Currently, the company is 100 percent owned by the promoters.

The net fresh issue proceeds will be used for early redemption of non-convertible debentures (Rs 1,238.25 crore).

Bids for the offer by investors can be made for a minimum of 27 equity shares and in multiples of 27 equity shares thereafter. Up to 75 percent of total offer has been reserved for qualified institutional buyers, 10 percent for retail investors and the remaining 15 percent for non-institutional investors.

The specialty chemicals manufacturer focusses on specialty paste PVC resin and custom manufacturing of starting materials and intermediates for pharmaceutical, agro-chemical and fine chemicals sectors.

It the third largest manufacturer of caustic soda and the largest manufacturer of hydrogen peroxide in the South India region, on the basis of installed production capacity as of December 31, 2020, and one of the oldest manufacturers in the chloromethanes market in India.

It has four manufacturing facilities, of which three are located in Tamil Nadu, and one is in Puducherry.

ICICI Securities, Axis Capital, Credit Suisse Securities (India), IIFL Securities, Ambit, BOB Capital Markets, and HDFC Bank global co-ordinators and book running lead managers to the issue. IndusInd Bank and YES Securities (India) are the book running lead managers to the offer.