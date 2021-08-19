MARKET NEWS

Chemplast Sanmar IPO share allotment finalised; check application status online, GMP

Chemplast Sanmar IPO; The trading in equity shares will commence with effect from August 24. Equity shares will make a debut on the BSE and NSE.

Moneycontrol News
August 19, 2021 / 08:00 AM IST
 
 
The much-awaited IPO share allotment of specialty chemicals manufacturer Chemplast Sanmar has been finalised on August 18. Investors can check their allotment either on BSE website or IPO registrar's website.

On the BSE website, one has to follow these few easy steps:

1) Select Issue Type 'Equity'

2) Select Issue Name 'Chemplast Sanmar Limited'

3) Enter 'Application Number' and 'PAN Number'

4) Check box 'I'm not a robot'

5) Finally click on Search button to know the application status

Alternatively, investors can check the status on IPO registrar's website in few easy steps:

1) Select IPO 'Chemplast Sanmar Limited'

2) a) Select Application Number and Application Type (ASBA/NON ASBA), enter Application number; or

b) Select DPID/Client ID and Depository (NSDL/CDSL), enter DPID and Client ID; or

c) Select and enter PAN Number

3) Enter Captcha and Click on Submit button to know the application status.

The company will refund money to ineligible investors by August 20 and credit equity shares to the demat accounts of eligible investors by August 23.

Finally, the trading in equity shares will commence with effect from August 24. Equity shares will make a debut on the BSE and NSE.

Chemplast Sanmar shares traded at a premium of Rs 15-35 in the grey market or 2.8-6.5 percent over IPO price of Rs 541 per share, the IPO Watch and IPO Central data showed.

The company raised Rs 3,850 crore through public issue that comprised a fresh issue of Rs 1,300 crore and an offer for sale of Rs 2,550 crore by existing selling shareholders.

The net proceeds from fresh issue will be utilised for early redemption of non-convertible debentures (NCDs) issued by the company in full.

The public issue was subscribed 2.17 times during August 10-12, as the reserved portion of qualified institutional buyers was subscribed 2.7 times, non-institutional investors witnessed 1.03 times subscription, and the retail portion was booked 2.29 times.

Chemplast Sanmar is a specialty chemicals manufacturer in India with focus on specialty paste PVC resin and custom manufacturing of starting materials and intermediates for pharmaceutical, agro-chemical and fine chemicals sectors.

It is one of India's leading manufacturers of specialty paste PVC resin on the basis of installed production capacity, as of December 2020. In addition, it is also the third largest manufacturer of caustic soda and the largest manufacturer of hydrogen peroxide in the South India region, on the basis of installed production capacity as of December 2020.

It has four manufacturing facilities, of which, 3 are located in Tamil Nadu at Mettur, Berigai and Cuddalore, and 1 is located in Puducherry at Karaikal.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment expert on Moneycontrol.com are his own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.
