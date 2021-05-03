MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Limited Period Offer:Be a PRO for 1 month @Rs49/-Multiple payment options available. Know More
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessIPO

Chemplast Sanmar files Rs 3,500-crore IPO papers

The company said it would utilise an aggregate amount of Rs 1,238.25 crore from the net proceeds towards early redemption of the non-convertible debentures (NCDs) issued by it. In addition, funds will also be used for general corporate purposes.

PTI
May 03, 2021 / 10:14 PM IST
IPO (Representative image)

IPO (Representative image)

Chemplast Sanmar Ltd has filed preliminary papers with capital markets regulator Sebi to raise Rs 3,500 crore through an initial share sale.

The initial public offer (IPO) comprises a fresh issue of equity shares worth Rs 1,500 crore and an offer for sale of Rs 2,000 crore, according to draft red herring prospectus (DRHP).

The offer for sale comprises the sale of Rs 1,850 crore by Sanmar Holdings Ltd and Rs 150 crore by Sanmar Engineering Services Ltd.

Chennai-based Chemplast Sanmar is a leading specialty chemicals manufacturer with a focus on specialty paste PVC (polyvinyl chloride) resin and custom manufacturing of starting materials and intermediates for pharmaceutical, agro-chemical, and fine chemicals sectors.

The company said it would utilise an aggregate amount of Rs 1,238.25 crore from the net proceeds towards early redemption of the non-convertible debentures (NCDs) issued by it. In addition, funds will also be used for general corporate purposes.

Close

Related stories

"The early redemption of the NCDs in full will help reduce our outstanding in indebtedness and debt servicing costs, assist us in maintaining a favourable debt to equity ratio and enable utilisation of our internal accruals for further investment in business growth and expansion," the company said in the draft papers.

"In addition, we believe that our improved leverage ratio, consequent to such redemption of NCDs, will improve our ability to raise debt in the future to fund potential business development opportunities and plans," it added.

Also, the company expect to achieve the benefits of listing the equity shares on the stock exchanges which, it believe, will result in the enhancement of its brand name and creation of a public market for its equity shares in India.

Chemplast Sanmar was delisted nearly a decade from the stock exchanges.

It was delisted from BSE, NSE, and MSE with effect from June 25, 2012, June 18, 2012, and June 25, 2012, respectively, according to draft papers.

ICICI Securities, Axis Capital, Credit Suisse Securities (India) Private Ltd, IIFL Securities, Ambit, BOB Capital Markets, HDFC Bank, IndusInd Bank, and Yes Securities have been appointed as merchant bankers for advising the company on the IPO.
PTI
TAGS: #Chemplast Sanmar #IPO - News
first published: May 3, 2021 10:14 pm

Must Listen

Serum Institute won’t provide pre-ordered vaccine before May 15 as their priority is Centre: Punjab Health Minister

Serum Institute won’t provide pre-ordered vaccine before May 15 as their priority is Centre: Punjab Health Minister

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.