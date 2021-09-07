Check Vijaya Diagnostic Centre IPO share allotment, grey market premium, listing date

live bse live

After closing the initial public offering on September 3, Hyderabad-based diagnostic chain operator Vijaya Diagnostic Centre is likely to finalise the share allotment this week.

The Rs 1,895 crore IPO of Vijaya Diagnostic Centre was subscribed 4.54 times. The Ami Organics IPO, which was open on the same dates, was subscribed 64.54 times.

The Vijaya Diagnostic offer was largely supported by qualified institutional buyers whose portion was oversubscribed 13.07 times. The part set aside for non-institutional investors was subscribed 1.32 times, the retail portion was subscribed 1.09 times and the stake reserved for employees saw 98 percent subscription.

The IPO was a complete offer for sale by the promoter and investors and the funds raised will go to them. The offer price band was Rs 522 to Rs 531.

Vijaya Diagnostic offers pathology and radiology testing services through 81 centres and 11 reference laboratories across 13 cities and towns in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh as well as in the National Capital Region and Kolkata.

The company offers about 740 routine and 870 specialised pathology tests and 220 basic and 320 advanced radiology tests covering a range of specialties and disciplines.

Checking allotment

The basis of share allotment will be decided on September 8. Investors can check their share allotment on the BSE website and the IPO registrar website.

On the BSE website, investors should follow these steps:

a) Select equity and issue name (Vijaya Diagnostic Centre)b) Enter application numberc) Enter PAN number

d) Check box (I’m not a robot) and click on search

Alternatively, the allotment can be checked on the IPO registrar website:

a) Select IPO - Vijaya Diagnostic Centreb) i) Select application number, select application Type (ASBA/Non-ASBA) and enter application numberORii) Select DPID/Client ID, Select depository (NSDL/CDSL), and enter DPID & Client ID,ORiii) Select and enter PAN number

c) Enter captcha and click on submit button

After finalising the basis of allotment, funds will be refunded to ineligible investors on September 9. Eligible investors will get the shares credited to their demat accounts on September 13.

The shares will start trading on the BSE and the NSE on September 14.

Vijaya Diagnostic Centre shares traded at a premium of Rs 5 in the grey market, IPO Watch and IPO Central data showed. This resulted in a trading price of Rs 536 against the expected issue price of Rs 531 per share.

The grey market premium fell from Rs 20 around September 1 to Rs 10 around September 3 and now to Rs 5. Experts said the upside to the stock is limited.

“Based on FY2021 numbers, the IPO is priced at a price to earnings of 64.3 times and EV/EBITDA of 30 times at the upper price band of the IPO, which is in line with the listed peer group. The company already has a higher market share in key geographies like Hyderabad and we do not expect the Covid-related benefit to continue in the coming years,” said Yash Gupta, equity research analyst at Angel Broking. “We believe that at Rs 531, all the near-term positives are priced in and leaves limited upside for investors.”

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment expert on Moneycontrol.com are his own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.