Check grey market premium for Hariom Pipe Industries IPO

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

Hariom Pipe Industries shares traded with nearly 10 percent premium in the grey market, thanks to the positive market sentiment and decent subscription to its IPO.

The mild steel (MS) pipes, scaffolding, HR strips, MS billets, and sponge iron manufacturer has raised Rs 130 crore through its public issue at a higher price band of Rs 153 per equity share.

The public issue had seen a decent response from investors as it was subscribed 7.93 times during March 30 - April 5, garnering bids for 6.74 crore equity shares against an offer size of 85 lakh shares.

Retail investors remained at the top with subscription of 12.15 times the allotted quota, followed by non-institutional investors whose reserved portion was subscribed 8.87 times. Qualified institutional buyers bought shares 1.91 times the portion set aside for them.

Click Here For Latest IPO News

The Hariom Pipe shares were trading at a premium of Rs 15 or 9.8 percent, resulting into a price of Rs 168 against an issue price of Rs 153 per share, according to data available with IPO Watch and IPO Wala portals.

This IPO started trading in the grey market since April 7 after the issue closing. Trading in grey market starts with the announcement of price band or little earlier. The improvement in market sentiment and better listing of last two IPOs - Uma Exports and Veranda Learning Solutions - may be the reasons for interest for the stock in grey market, experts feel.

The grey market is an unofficial platform for trading in IPO shares, where trading takes place with the IPO price band announcement till the listing on the bourses.

The market showed strong trend in the last one month, after hitting a seven-month low on March 7, and gained 13 percent from that March lows.

Hariom Pipe also reported good set of numbers in the past, which could be supporting sentiment as most of analysts had recommended to subscribe the issue.

The company clocked a massive 91.5 percent growth in profit at Rs 15.13 crore for financial year FY20-21, compared to previous year, and revenue during the same period increased 58 percent to Rs 254 crore. Even in the first half of FY22, profit stood strong at Rs 12.87 crore on revenue of Rs 200.87 crore.

"The company with its integrated nature of the operations has environment friendly manufacturing process with strategic location of manufacturing units and competitive pricing of the products. Looking after financial performance of company and valuations, the issue looks decent," said Astha Jain, Senior Research Analyst at Hem Securities who advised subscribing the issue.

Hariom Pipe Industries caters to the southern and western Indian markets for its products. Its MS pipes are marketed and sold in these geographies under the brand name 'Hariom Pipes'. Substantial portion of the sponge iron, MS billets and HR strips produced by company are used for captive consumption in the manufacturing MS pipes and scaffolding.

The trading in Hariom shares will take place with effect from April 13 as the company will complete the process of refunds and share transfer by April 12.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.





Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes