App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
BUDGET 2019

Presented by:

Associate Sponsors:

Sector Sponsors:

Select Language
Subscription
Specials
Presents Budget 2019

Associate Sponsor

you are here: HomeNewsBusinessIPO
Last Updated : Jan 30, 2019 07:22 PM IST | Source: PTI

Chalet Hotels IPO subscribed 28% on second day of bidding

The IPO, to raise about Rs 1,641 crore, received bids for 1,16,68,957 shares against the total issue size of 4,13,26,672 shares, according to data available with the National Stock Exchange (NSE).

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative Image
Representative Image
Whatsapp

The initial public offering (IPO) of Chalet Hotels, which owns, develops and manages high-end hotels in key metro cities in India, was subscribed 28 per cent on the second day of bidding on Wednesday.

The IPO, to raise about Rs 1,641 crore, received bids for 1,16,68,957 shares against the total issue size of 4,13,26,672 shares, according to data available with the National Stock Exchange (NSE).

The category for qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) was subscribed 63 per cent, non-institutional investors 47 per cent and retail individual investors 1 per cent.

The IPO comprises a fresh issue of Rs 950 crore and an offer-for-sale of up to 2,46,85,000 equity shares, including anchor portion of 1,75,84,071 equity shares.

Price range for the offer, which is scheduled to close on Thursday, has been set at Rs 275-280 per equity share.

This is the first IPO of 2019.

The equity shares of the company are proposed to be listed on the BSE and the NSE.

JM Financial, Axis Capital and Morgan Stanley India Company are managing the IPO.
First Published on Jan 30, 2019 07:18 pm

tags #Chalet Hotels #IPO #IPO - Issues Open

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.