App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
BUDGET 2019

Presented by:

Associate Sponsors:

Sector Sponsors:

Select Language
Subscription
Specials
Presents Budget 2019

Associate Sponsor

you are here: HomeNewsBusinessIPO
Last Updated : Jan 31, 2019 08:14 PM IST | Source: PTI

Chalet Hotels IPO subscribed 1.57 times on last day of bidding

The initial public offering (IPO) to raise about Rs 1,641 crore received bids for 6,49,07,563 shares against the total issue size of 4,13,26,672 shares, as per NSE data till 1800 hrs.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative Image
Representative Image
Whatsapp

The initial public offering of Chalet Hotels, which owns, develops and manages high-end hotels in key metro cities in India, was subscribed 1.57 times on the last day of bidding on Thursday.

The initial public offering (IPO) to raise about Rs 1,641 crore received bids for 6,49,07,563 shares against the total issue size of 4,13,26,672 shares, as per NSE data till 1800 hrs.

The category meant for qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) got subscribed 4.65 times, non institutional investors 1.11 times and retail individual investors 3 percent, as per merchant banking sources.

The offer comprises a fresh issue of Rs 950 crore and an offer for sale of up to 2,46,85,000 equity shares (including anchor portion of 1,75,84,071 equity shares).

Its price range is at Rs 275-280 per equity share.

JM Financial Limited, Axis Capital Limited and Morgan Stanley India Company are managing the offer.

This is the first IPO of 2019.

The equity shares of the company are proposed to be listed on the BSE and the NSE.

The initial public offer opened for bidding on Tuesday.
First Published on Jan 31, 2019 08:06 pm

tags #Chalet Hotels #IPO #IPO - Issues Open

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.