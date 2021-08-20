MARKET NEWS

CarTrade Tech makes tepid debut on D-Street; tumbles nearly 8% at close of trade

In traded volume terms, 5.22 lakh shares were traded at the BSE and over 1.15 crore units at the NSE during the day.

August 20, 2021 / 08:19 PM IST
 
 
Shares of CarTrade Tech had a muted market debut on Friday, closing with a discount of nearly 8 percent against its issue price of Rs 1,618.

The stock is listed at Rs 1,600, falling 1.11 percent from the issue price on the BSE. It tumbled 8.77 percent to Rs 1,476 during the day and then ended at Rs 1,500.10, lower by 7.28 percent.

On the NSE, it made its debut at Rs 1,599.80, lower by 1.12 percent, and closed at Rs 1,491, falling 7.84 percent. The company's market valuation was at Rs 6,875.57 crore on the BSE.

In traded volume terms, 5.22 lakh shares were traded at the BSE and over 1.15 crore units at the NSE during the day.

The initial public offer (IPO) of CarTrade Tech was subscribed 20.29 times earlier this month. The Rs 2,998.51-crore IPO was in a price range of Rs 1,585-1,618 per share.

Founded in 2009, CarTrade is backed by marquee investors — Warburg Pincus, Temasek, JPMorgan, and March Capital. The CarTrade platform allows customers to buy and sell used cars as well as new cars.

The firm is a multi-channel auto platform with coverage and presence across vehicle types and value-added services through its brands — CarWale, CarTrade, Shriram Automall, BikeWale, CarTradeExchange, Adroit Auto, and AutoBiz.
first published: Aug 20, 2021 08:19 pm

