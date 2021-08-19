MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Mirae
  • Sustainability 100+
  • India Inc On the Move
  • New Horaizon
  • The Challengers
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • The Leader`s Code
  • Intel - Jio
  • Sanjeevani
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Exclusive Webinar :Moneycontrol Pro in association with Option Omega 2.0 brings to you India’s First Option Traders Conference. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessIPO

CarTrade IPO: Grey market premium on shares declines significantly ahead of listing

CarTrade IPO shares, which list on August 20, were trading at a premium of around 25% when it opened for bidding. It now commands a premium of 10%

Moneycontrol News
August 19, 2021 / 11:12 AM IST
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

CarTrade Tech shares, trading at a premium in the grey market, have been falling significantly since the opening of the public issue for subscription last week. It was trading at a premium of around 10 percent over the issue price on Thursday morning, ahead of its listing on Friday (August 20).

The IPO of the leading multi-channel auto platform has received an overwhelming response from investors.

What is the official price and grey market premium?

Shares were available at a premium of Rs 150-170, or 9.3-10.5 percent, in the grey market, IPO Watch and IPO Central data showed. This resulted in a trading price of Rs 1,768-1,788 per share, against the upper band of Rs 1,618. The price band of the issue is Rs 1,518 – 1,618.

When the IPO opened on August 9, the grey market premium was Rs 400 or 24.7 percent, over the issue price. Since then, it has been volatile and consistently falling.

Close

Related stories

The weakness in the broader markets in August and the recent disappointing listings could be among the key reasons for decline in the grey market premium, experts feel.

Why is it falling?

“Due to the disappointing listing of Krsnaa Diagnostics and Windlas Biotech, the overheated IPO fever, aggressive pricing and increasing financing cost, investors are cautious, leading to the fall in grey market premium," Prashanth Tapse, VP Research, Mehta Equities, told Moneycontrol.

The IPO was subscribed 20.29 times during August 9-11 as institutional and non-institutional investors provided strong support.

The reserved portion of qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) was subscribed 35.45 times and that of non-institutional investors 41 times. The retail portion was booked 2.75 times.

"As per our expectation, the IPO got oversubscribed, mainly due to the strong brand, better technology platforms, and a profitable and scalable business model. Further, in terms of valuations, the post-issue FY2021 PE works out to 73.4x (at the upper end of the issue price band). There are no listed peers for comparison. However, the company is doing better, compared to its unlisted peers in terms of financials," said Amarjeet Maurya, AVP, Mid Caps, Angel Broking.

The IPO has, so far, mopped up Rs 2,998.51 crore. it’s totally an offer for sale (OFS) by existing shareholders.

CarTrade, a multi-channel auto platform, covers all vehicle types and value-added services, and operates under several brands namely CarWale, CarTrade, Shriram Automall, BikeWale, CarTrade Exchange, Adroit Auto and AutoBiz.

The company enables new and used automobile customers, vehicle dealerships, vehicle OEMs and other businesses to buy and sell their vehicles, through these brands.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment expert on Moneycontrol.com are his own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #CarTrade Tech #IPO - News
first published: Aug 19, 2021 11:12 am

Must Listen

Future Wise | WFH to hybrid offices: Here is how organisational culture is changing

Future Wise | WFH to hybrid offices: Here is how organisational culture is changing

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.