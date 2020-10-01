172@29@17@246!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|ipo|cams-settles-at-rs-1401-60-a-14-premium-over-issue-price-5911891.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Uncover the potential of active and passive investing on 6th October at 4pm. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessIPO
Last Updated : Oct 01, 2020 06:27 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

CAMS IPO | Stock settles at Rs 1,401.60, a 14% premium over its issue price

Hemang Jani of Motilal Oswal Financial Services advised investors to hold the company for the long term given its business model and healthy financials

Moneycontrol News
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

US-based private equity firm Warburg Pincus-backed Computer Age Management Services (CAMS) remained strong throughout the session, though there was some profit taking at higher levels on October 1, its first trading day.

The stock closed at Rs 1,401.60 on the BSE, rising 14 percent over its issue price of Rs 1,230 on trading volumes of 1,31,80,743 equity shares. However, the stock lost 7.67 percent from its opening price of Rs 1,518.

CAMS listed at Rs 1,518 (a 23.4 percent premium over its issue price) and rallied up to Rs 1,550 in initial trade. In the initial 15 minutes of trade, the counter witnessed volatile trade and hit the day's low of Rs 1,306.20. It immediately recovered to Rs 1,500 and largely managed to hold Rs 1,400 levels for the rest of the day.

Close

CAMS is a technology-driven financial infrastructure and services provider to mutual funds and other financial institutions. It is India’s largest registrar and transfer agent (RTA) of MFs, with 70 percent market share in-terms of average asset under management (AAUM) as of July 31.

related news

The company raised Rs 2,244 crore via the public issue, which was subscribed 47 times during September 21-23. The offer for sale by NSE Investments, the subsidiary of National Stock Exchange, which divested its entire 37.5 percent stake.

What should investors do with CAMS after listing with 23% premium?

"CAMS is well-positioned to capitalise on growth in the MF industry, backed by a diverse portfolio of services, pan-India physical network, domain expertise and comprehensive risk management system," Hemang Jani, Head - Equity Strategy - Broking & Distribution, Motilal Oswal Financial Services, said.

He advised investors to hold the company for the long term given its business model and healthy financials.

CAMS services four out of the five largest mutual funds as well as nine out of the 15 largest MFs, based on AAUM, as of July 31. It has successfully leveraged domain expertise, processes and infrastructure to cater to MFs, AIFs, insurance companies, banks and non-banking financial companies (NBFCs).

CRISIL expects the mutual fund RTA business to see 15 percent compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) over FY20-25 post a 17 percent CAGR over FY15-20. "Given the significant under penetration of insurance, AIF and other financial services, the headroom for growth for solutions provider like CAMS is significant," it stated.

Given its differentiated business model, and strong growth opportunities and return on equity (RoE)/free cash flow (FCF) profile, IDBI Capital is positive on CAMS' future growth prospects.

CAMS grew its revenue/EBITDA/PAT by 4/4/9 percent CAGR, respectively, over FY18-20.
First Published on Oct 1, 2020 06:26 pm

tags #Computer Age Management Services #IPO - New Listings #markets #stocks

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.