CAMS IPO: Here are four easy steps to check your allotment status

Private equity firm Warburg Pincus-backed Computer Age Management Services (CAMS), the registrar and transfer agent of mutual funds, is expected to finalse the basis of allotment with the designated stock exchange by September 28 after its IPO received overwhelming response from investors.

The maiden public issue was subscribed 46.99 times during September 21-23 and equity shares are likely to be listed on October 1.

After the finalisation of basis of allotment, refunds and unblocking of funds from ASBA account will take place around September 29 and all shares to eligible investors will be credited by September 30, as per the schedule mentioned in the prospectus.

Now the investors, who have participated in the public issue, can check the application/allotment status either on the BSE website or registrar Link Intime India's website. For which, one has to follow the following four easy steps;

Option 1)

>> Check box "Equity">> Select your "Issue Name" in the dropdown - Computer Age Management Services or CAMS (Note: Company name will appear only after the allotment process is done)>> Type your "Application Number" in the box>> Type your "Permanent Account Number (PAN No.)" in the box

>> Finally click on "Search" button.

Option 2)

>> Select "Company Name" in the dropdown - Computer Age Management Services or CAMS (Note: Company name will appear only after the allotment process is done)>> Check box either "Permanent Account Number (PAN No.)" or "Application Number" or Depository/Client ID>> Accordingly, type your "Permanent Account Number (PAN No.)" or "Application Number" or Depository/Client ID in the box

>> Finally click on "Submit" button

Once the abovementioned information filled in one of the options is correct, then you will see your application status. You can see the number of shares subscribed to and numbers shares have been alloted to on the page.

The public issue comprised an offer for sale of over 1.8 crore equity shares only by NSE Investments, the subsidiary of National Stock Exchange. Actually the Sebi had asked the exchange to divest entire stake in CAMS, while Great Terrain (affiliate of Warburg Pincus), the promoter of the company, have also reduced its stake in the company to over 30 percent from 43.50 percent earlier.

The Chennai-based registrar and transfer agent of mutual funds raised Rs 2,244.3 crore at a price of Rs 1,230 per share and all the money will go to NSE Investments.

CAMS is a technology-driven financial infrastructure and services provider to mutual funds and other financial institutions with over two decades of experience. It is India's largest registrar and transfer agent of mutual funds with an aggregate market share of approximately 70 percent based on mutual fund average assets under management (AAUM) managed by its clients and serviced by itself during July 2020.

Over the last five years, company has grown its market share from approximately 61 percent during March 2015 to approximately 69 percent during March 2020, based on AAUM serviced.