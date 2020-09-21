CAMS IPO day 1: Issue subscribed 30% so far; retail category at 55%

The Rs 2,244-crore public offer of Computer Age Management Services (CAMS) is subscribed 30 percent, so far, on the first day of the issue.

The IPO has received bids for 38.36 lakh equity shares against offer size of over 1.28 crore equity shares (excluding anchor book), the data available on exchanges showed.

The company, which provides technology-driven financial infrastructure and services to mutual funds and other financial institutions, has fixed price band at Rs 1,229-1,230 per share for its maiden public issue which will remain opened till September 23.

The portion set aside for retail investors witnessed 55.22 percent subscription and the non-institutional investors segment saw 11.6 percent subscription so far, while the qualified institutional buyers' portion has subscribed 0.01 percent.

The public issue consists an offer for sale of 1,82,46,600 equity shares by NSE Investments, the subsidiary of National Stock Exchange which has been asked by Sebi to divest its entire stake in CAMS in the current IPO.

CAMS also reserved some portion for its employees which has been subscribed 2 percent so far.

Incorporated in 1988 by Great Terrain Investment (an affiliate of US-based private equity firm Warburg Pincus), CAMS is the largest registrar and transfer agent of mutual funds in India, with an aggregate market share of approximately 70 percent based on mutual fund average assets under management (AAUM) managed by its clients and serviced by them during July 2020.

Its mutual fund clients include 4 of the 5 largest mutual funds as well as 9 of the 15 largest mutual funds based on AAUM during July 2020.

CAMS' key clients for its mutual funds services business include HDFC Asset Management, ICICI Prudential Asset Management, Aditya Birla Capital, SBI Fund Management, DSP Investment Managers, Kotak Mahindra Asset Management and Franklin Templeton Asset Management (India).