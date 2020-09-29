CAMS IPO: Allotment status finalised, here's how to check

Private equity firm Warburg Pincus-backed Computer Age Management Services (CAMS), the registrar and transfer agent of mutual funds, announced the basis of allotment on September 29.

The company's public offering, or IPO, received an overwhelming response from investors. The maiden public issue was subscribed 46.99 times during the September 21-23 period.

Equity shares of the company are likely to be listed on October 1.

Investors, who have participated in the public issue, can now check the application/allotment status either on the BSE website or registrar Link Intime India's website. For which, one has to follow the following four easy steps:

Option 1)

>> Check box "Equity">> Select your "Issue Name" in the dropdown - Computer Age Management Services or CAMS (Note: Company name will appear only after the allotment process is done)>> Type your "Application Number" in the box>> Type your "Permanent Account Number (PAN No.)" in the box

>> Finally click on "Search" button.

Option 2)

>> Select "Company Name" in the dropdown - Computer Age Management Services or CAMS (Note: Company name will appear only after the allotment process is done)>> Check box either "Permanent Account Number (PAN No.)" or "Application Number" or Depository/Client ID>> Accordingly, type your "Permanent Account Number (PAN No.)" or "Application Number" or Depository/Client ID in the box

>> Finally click on "Submit" button

You will be able to see the number of shares you have been allotted.

The Chennai-based registrar and transfer agent of mutual funds raised Rs 2,244.3 crore at a price of Rs 1,230 per share from the issue. The proceeds from the IPO will go to NSE Investments, a subsidiary of NSE, since it was an offer for sale where the shareholder will be exiting.