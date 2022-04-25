 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessIPO

Campus Activewear mops up Rs 418.3 crore from anchor investors ahead of IPO

Moneycontrol News
Apr 25, 2022 / 11:05 PM IST

Marquee investors participated in the anchor book included Abu Dhabi Investment Authority, Fidelity Funds, Nomura, Eastspring Investments, HSBC Global Investment Funds and Ashoka India Equity Investment.

Representative image.

Leading sports and athleisure footwear brand Campus Activewear on April 25 raised Rs 418.3 crore from 32 anchor investors, ahead of its public issue opening. The IPO will open for subscription on April 26.

The company in consultation with merchant bankers has finalised the allocation of 1.43 crore equity shares to anchor investors at a price of Rs 292 per equity share, the higher end of the price band.

Marquee investors participated in the anchor book included Abu Dhabi Investment Authority, Fidelity Funds, Nomura, Eastspring Investments, HSBC Global Investment Funds, Ashoka India Equity Investment Trust, IMCO Emerging Markets, Invesco, GMO Emerging Domestic Opportunities Fund, CLSA, NVIT Emerging Markets, Affin Hwang, Societe Generale, and Goldman Sachs.

Also readCampus Activewear IPO open tomorrow | 10 key things to know before subscribing public issue

Domestic investors including HDFC Trustee, ICICI Prudential, HDFC Life Insurance Company, Nippon Life, Aditya Birla Sun Life, Franklin India, Motilal Oswal MF, and DSP MF also invested in the company via anchor book.

Campus Activewear is planning to raise Rs 1,398.68 crore at the higher end of the price band via the public issue of 4.79 crore equity shares. The IPO is a complete offer for sale by promoters -- Hari Krishan Agarwal and Nikhil Aggarwal -- and investors (TPG Growth III SF Pte Ltd, and QRG Enterprises).

Click Here To Read All IPO News

The price band for the offer, which will close on April 28, has been fixed at Rs 278-292 per share.

Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Campus Activewear #IPO - News
first published: Apr 25, 2022 11:04 pm
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.