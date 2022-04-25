Campus Activewear mops up Rs 418.3 crore from anchor investors ahead of IPO

Representative image.

Leading sports and athleisure footwear brand Campus Activewear on April 25 raised Rs 418.3 crore from 32 anchor investors, ahead of its public issue opening. The IPO will open for subscription on April 26.

The company in consultation with merchant bankers has finalised the allocation of 1.43 crore equity shares to anchor investors at a price of Rs 292 per equity share, the higher end of the price band.

Marquee investors participated in the anchor book included Abu Dhabi Investment Authority, Fidelity Funds, Nomura, Eastspring Investments, HSBC Global Investment Funds, Ashoka India Equity Investment Trust, IMCO Emerging Markets, Invesco, GMO Emerging Domestic Opportunities Fund, CLSA, NVIT Emerging Markets, Affin Hwang, Societe Generale, and Goldman Sachs.

Domestic investors including HDFC Trustee, ICICI Prudential, HDFC Life Insurance Company, Nippon Life, Aditya Birla Sun Life, Franklin India, Motilal Oswal MF, and DSP MF also invested in the company via anchor book.

Campus Activewear is planning to raise Rs 1,398.68 crore at the higher end of the price band via the public issue of 4.79 crore equity shares. The IPO is a complete offer for sale by promoters -- Hari Krishan Agarwal and Nikhil Aggarwal -- and investors (TPG Growth III SF Pte Ltd, and QRG Enterprises).

The price band for the offer, which will close on April 28, has been fixed at Rs 278-292 per share.





