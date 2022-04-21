Campus Activewear IPO to open next week | 10 key things to know before subscribing public issue

The initial public offering of Campus Activewear will open for subscription next week. The IPO is entirely an offer for sale (OFS) of 4.79 crore equity shares by promoters and existing shareholders.

Here are 10 key things you should know before subscribing to the Campus Activewear IPO

1) IPO Dates

The public issue will open for subscription on April 26 and the last day of offer is on April 28. Anchor book will be opened for a day on April 25.

2) Price Band

The price band for the offer has been fixed at Rs 278-292 per share.

3) IPO Details

The initial public offering of 4.79 crore equity shares is a complete offer for sale by promoters and investors.

Promoters Hari Krishan Agarwal, and Nikhil Aggarwal together will offload 1.25 crore equity shares through offer for sale, while investor TPG Growth III SF Pte Ltd will sell 2.91 crore equity shares, and other investor QRG Enterprises will be selling 60.5 lakh equity shares through OFS.

Among others, Rajiv Goel and Rajesh Kumar Gupta will offload 3 lakh shares via offer for sale.

The offer includes a reservation of up to 2 lakh shares for company's employees. Employees will get those shares at a discount of Rs 27 per share to final offer price.

4) Fund Raising and Objectives Of issue

Campus intends to garner Rs 1,331.62 crore at lower price band and Rs 1,398.68 crore at higher price band.

The company will not get any money from this public issue and all the funds raised through offer will go to selling shareholders.

The object of the offer is to achieve the benefits of listing the equity shares on the stock exchanges and to carry out the offer for sale.

5) Lot Size and Investors' Reserved Portion

Investors can bid for a minimum of 51 equity shares and in multiples of 51 shares thereafter. Retail investors can make a minimum investment of Rs 14,892 for one lot and their maximum investment would be Rs 1,93,596 for 13 lots.

Half of the offer is reserved for qualified institutional buyers, 15 percent for non-institutional bidders and the rest 35 percent for retail investors.

6) Company Profile and Industry

Campus Activewear is the largest sports and athleisure footwear brand in India in terms of value and volume in FY21 as per Technopak report. The company, which has introduced brand 'CAMPUS' in 2005 claimed that it is the fastest growing scaled sports and athleisure footwear brand in India over FY19-FY21.

Also it had an approximately 17 percent market share in the branded sports and athleisure footwear industry in India by value for FY21, which was increased from 15 percent in FY20.

The company claimed that it covered more than 85 percent of the total addressable market for sports and athleisure footwear in India as of FY21.

Campus had launched 583 new designs in FY21. Its product portfolio is extensive with 1,433 active styles for men, 241 active styles for women and 485 active styles for kids and children as on December 2021.

The Indian footwear retail market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8 percent from FY20 to FY25. India's specific industry segment of sports and athleisure footwear is highly under penetrated, as evidenced by the extremely low footwear penetration per capita as compared to developed economies and is expected to be the fastest growing segment, with a CAGR of 14 percent between FY20 and FY25, as per Technopak report.

Bata India and Relaxo Footwears are the listed competitors to the company.

7) Financials

In the nine months period ended December 2021, Campus recorded a whopping 403 percent year-on-year growth in profit at Rs 84.80 crore on strong revenue growth and operating income, and also partially on account of low base. Revenue from operations during the period grew by 93 percent YoY to Rs 841.8 crore and EBITDA surged 204 percent to Rs 165.2 crore with margin expanding 718 bps YoY to 19.63 percent. EBITDA is earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation.

In the financial year 2020-21, profit fell 57 percent to Rs 26.86 crore on higher tax cost and fall in revenue due to COVID-led lockdowns, compared to previous year. Revenue declined 2.8 percent to Rs 711.3 crore and EBITDA dropped 13.4 percent to Rs 119.8 crore compared to previous year.

The average selling price per pair has consistently been higher at Rs 615 in nine months period ended December 2021, up significantly from Rs 533 in year-ago period. In FY21, average selling price per pair was Rs 546, up from Rs 509 in FY20 and Rs 481 in FY19.

Volume was affected in FY21, coming in at 13 million pairs against 14.36 million as impacted by COIVD-led lockdowns, but the same surged to 13.65 million in April-December 2021, up from 8.16 million pair sold in corresponding period last year.

8) Promoters and Management

Hari Krishan Agarwal and Nikhil Aggarwal, the promoters of the company, held 73.92 percent equity stake in the company, while investors have 21.79 percent shareholding in the company including TPG Growth III SF Pte Ltd (with 17.19 percent stake), and QRG Enterprises (3.86 percent).

Hari Krishan Agarwal is the Chairman and Managing Director of the company, having over 37 years of experience in the footwear industry in India. Nikhil Aggarwal is the Whole-Time Director and CEO of Campus.

Anil Rai Gupta, and Ankur Nand Thadani are Non-Independent Non-Executive Directors on the board, while Anil Kumar Chanana, Madhumita Ganguli, Nitin Savara, and Jai Kumar Garg are independent directors. Raman Chawla is the chief financial officer of the company.

9) Risks and Concerns

a) The sports and athleisure footwear industry is highly competitive.

b) The company relies on third parties to manufacture slippers.

c) Sales of products are primarily concentrated in North India.

d) Its online sales are dependent on sales channels controlled by third party online market places.

e) Any inability to procure or source contract labour or deterioration of labour relations with contract labour staff or increase in labour costs could adversely affect its business and financial performance

10) Share Allotment Date and Listing date

Campus will finalise share allotment by May 4. The funds will be credited to bank accounts of unsuccessful investors by May 5 and equity shares will be credit to demat accounts of eligible investors by May 6.

Equity shares will be listed on the BSE and NSE on May 9.

JM Financial Institutional Securities, BofA Securities India, CLSA India, and Kotak Mahindra Capital Company are the book running lead managers to the issue, while Link Intime India is the registrar to the offer.





