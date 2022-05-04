Campus Activewear IPO share allotment expected today: Here is how to check the status online

Campus Activewear, a sports and athleisure footwear brand, is expected to finalise IPO share allotment on May 4, which is keenly watched by investors who had gone big on the issue. Investors can check the allotment status either on the website of the IPO registrar or BSE website.

On BSE website, the investor has to follow these three easy steps to know the application status

a) Select issue type 'equity' and issue name 'Campus Activewear'

b) Enter either application number or PAN number

c) Finally, check box (I'm not a robot) and click on 'search' button

IPO registrar's website

a) Select company name 'Campus Activewear Limited - IPO'

b) Select and accordingly enter either 'PAN' or 'Application Number' or 'DP Client ID'

c) Finally, click 'Search' button

After finalisation of allotment, the company will credit refunds to the bank accounts of unsuccessful investors and shares to the demat accounts of eligible investors by May 6.

Campus Activewear will make its debut on the BSE and NSE on May 9.

The public issue, which opened for subscription during April 26-28, saw healthy demand from investors, getting subscribed 51.75 times with the reserved portion of qualified institutional investors booked 152.04 times, non-institutional investors part 22.25 times and retail allotted quota 7.68 times.

The company garnered close to Rs 1,400 crore through its IPO of 4.79 crore shares which was a complete offer for sale. The price band for the offer was Rs 278-292 per share.