English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessIPO

    Campus Activewear IPO share allotment expected today: Here is how to check the status online

    Campus Activewear IPO | After finalisation of allotment, the company will credit refunds to bank accounts of unsuccessful investors and shares to demat accounts of eligible investors by May 6.

    Sunil Shankar Matkar
    May 04, 2022 / 06:57 AM IST
    Campus Activewear IPO

    Campus Activewear IPO

     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Campus Activewear, a sports and athleisure footwear brand, is expected to finalise IPO share allotment on May 4, which is keenly watched by investors who had gone big on the issue. Investors can check the allotment status either on the website of the IPO registrar or BSE website.

    On BSE website, the investor has to follow these three easy steps to know the application status

    a) Select issue type 'equity' and issue name 'Campus Activewear'

    b) Enter either application number or PAN number

    c) Finally, check box (I'm not a robot) and click on 'search' button

    Close

    Related stories

    IPO registrar's website

    a) Select company name 'Campus Activewear Limited - IPO'

    b) Select and accordingly enter either 'PAN' or 'Application Number' or 'DP Client ID'

    c) Finally, click 'Search' button

    Also readLIC IPO opens: 10 key things to know before subscribing to the issue

    After finalisation of allotment, the company will credit refunds to the bank accounts of unsuccessful investors and shares to the demat accounts of eligible investors by May 6.

    Campus Activewear will make its debut on the BSE and NSE on May 9.

    The public issue, which opened for subscription during April 26-28, saw healthy demand from investors, getting subscribed 51.75 times with the reserved portion of qualified institutional investors booked 152.04 times, non-institutional investors part 22.25 times and retail allotted quota 7.68 times.

    The company garnered close to Rs 1,400 crore through its IPO of 4.79 crore shares which was a complete offer for sale. The price band for the offer was Rs 278-292 per share.



    Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes

    Sunil Shankar Matkar
    Tags: #Campus Activewear #IPO - News
    first published: May 4, 2022 06:57 am
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.