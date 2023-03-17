Cabinet approves IPO of IREDA, govt to sell part of its stake

The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA) chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi approved the listing of IREDA, a central public sector undertaking (CPSE) under the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE), through an Initial Public Offer (IPO) by part sale of the government’s stake in the company that finances renewable energy and energy efficiency projects.

Senior officials told Moneycontrol that IREDA will hit the capital markets in the upcoming financial year (2023-24).

This will help raise funds for the Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency (IREDA) through issue of fresh equity shares. Department of Investment and Public Asset Management (DIPAM) will drive the listing process.

"This decision supersedes earlier CCEA decision taken in June, 2017 for allowing IREDA to issue 13.90 crore fresh equity shares of Rs 10.00 each to the public on book building basis through IPO. The instant decision has been necessitated due to change in capital structure following infusion of capital to the tune of Rs 1,500 crore by the Government in March, 2022," according to an official statement on March 17.

The IPO will help in unlocking the value of the government’s investment and will also provide an opportunity to the public to acquire stake in the national asset and draw benefits from it. Besides, it will help IREDA in raising a part of its capital requirement for meeting growth plans without depending on the public exchequer, and improve governance through greater market discipline and transparency arising from listing requirements and disclosures.

Sweta Goswami