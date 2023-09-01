Business in the Week Ahead (September 4- 8, 2023)

Here's a list of the major events to take place next week.

India’s recent Q1 GDP growth numbers gave investors some reason to cheer as data for the April-June quarter showed a robust growth of 7.8 percent on the back of a strong show by the services sector. Talking about GDP numbers, Rajani Sinha, chief economist, CARE Ratings, said, "Economic growth in the first quarter of current fiscal was broadly in line with our expectation. From the supply side, services remained the key support pillar while strength in construction and manufacturing also contributed." However,...