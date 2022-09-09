Business in the Week Ahead (September 12-16, 2022)

The European Central Bank (ECB) has raised interest rates by a record 75 basis points. Yet, the central bank is nowhere close to achieving its inflation target. Other major central banks are also in a similar situation. Monetary policy authorities are forced to raise interest rates despite visible signs of economic slowdown. The United Kingdom, whose economy contracted in June, is projected to see another rate hike. The Bank of England is scheduled to decide on a rate hike on September 15. Across...