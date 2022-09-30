Business in the Week Ahead (October 3-7, 2022)

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) raised its key repo rate by 50 basis points (bps) to curb rising prices. The rate hike is not unexpected. But it may not be the last in the current rate hike cycle. Central banks across the world are in the midst of inflation firefighting and many are rapidly raising their policy rates. RBI may have to keep up with the monetary policy tightening. “We continue to expect another 35 bps hike in December followed by a pause...