Business in the Week Ahead (May 9-13, 2022)

Three IPOs including Delhivery will open for subscription. Campus Activewear and Rainbow Children's Medicare will list on the stock exchanges while Cipla, Asian Paints, Tata Motors and L&T will release results

The initial public offering (IPO) of the Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) is seeing a favourable response. The public issue has received bids for almost all the shares offered by the second day of bidding. At least three more IPOs will hit the Street next week. Campus Activewear and Rainbow Children's Medicare, whose IPOs were oversubscribed, will list on the stock exchanges. In the secondary markets, Cipla, Asian Paints, Tata Motors, Larsen & Toubro (L&T), Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone and Tech Mahindra will release their...

