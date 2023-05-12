Business in the Week Ahead (May 15-19, 2023)

Earnings season is in full flow. While IT, commodity companies lagged, firms in financials, automobile sectors delivered decent results. More companies from a diverse set of industries will release their report cards in the coming week. State Bank of India, Bharti Airtel, ITC, Divi's Laboratories, InterGlobe Aviation, NTPC, Power Grid Corp, Zomato and Coromandel International are some of the companies that will report results. Real estate investment trust Nexus Select Trust may list on the stock exchanges. On the macro front,...