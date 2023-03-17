Business in the Week Ahead (March 20-24, 2023)

Governments and market regulators stepped in to contain the fallout of the collapse of the Silicon Valley Bank (SVB). US regulators tried to shore up confidence levels by guaranteeing deposits. Later, large US banks came together to rescue First Republic Bank, another bank hit by panic selling of shares. In Europe, Credit Suisse said it would tap a loan from the Swiss National Bank to strengthen its liquidity. The measures by the regulators calmed investor nerves to some extent....
Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | What a management change at TCS means for its investors
Mar 17, 2023 / 04:01 PM IST
In today's edition of Moneycontrol Pro Panorama: India's growth challenge faces headwinds, no SVB-like situation for Indian bank
