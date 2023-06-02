Business in the Week Ahead (June 5-9, 2023)

June is beginning on a positive note for investors. India’s economy grew at a healthy pace in the March quarter. Corporate earnings managed to exceed the Street's estimates on an aggregate level. Monthly indicators such as purchasing managers index (PMI) and automobile sales indicate positive momentum in the economy. Manufacturing PMI rose to a 31-month high in May. Wholesale dispatches of passenger vehicles and two-wheelers grew at a healthy pace. More cues on the economy's health will emerge in the...