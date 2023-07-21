English
    Business in the Week Ahead (July 24-28, 2023)

    US Fed, ECB will decide on interest rates. One new IPO will open for subscription. Corporate results, bank credit, flash PMIs are the other key events, data points to track

    Moneycontrol News
    July 21, 2023
    The results season will gather pace. Tata Steel, Tata Motors, Larsen & Toubro, Asian Paints, Axis Bank, Cipla, Nestle India, Bajaj Finance, Dr. Reddy's Laboratories, NTPC are some of the frontline companies set to release their earnings for the June 2023 quarter. The IT sector, which kickstarted the earnings season, has disappointed investors. While companies reported decent order wins, conversion into revenues has been delayed due to cuts in spends by clients. In the primary market, the initial public offering...

