    Business in the Week Ahead (January 31 to February 4, 2022)

    Union Budget, Economic Survey, January PMIs, Bank of England and ECB monetary policy meetings are the key events and data releases to watch out for. One new IPO will open for subscription while several leading companies will release their Q3 FY22 earnings

    Moneycontrol News
    January 28, 2022 / 05:51 PM IST
    Business in the Week Ahead (January 31 to February 4, 2022)

    It will be a busy week. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the Union Budget for fiscal year 2022-23 on February 1. The Economic Survey is scheduled to be placed in Parliament on January 31. As investors analyse the fiscal policy, more data on the economy and the corporate earnings front will emerge. Automobile sales, manufacturing and services purchasing managers indices (PMIs) and preliminary exports-imports data for January 2022 will be released. On the corporate earnings front, Sun Pharma, Tata Motors, HDFC, Tech Mahindra, ITC,...

