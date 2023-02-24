Business in the Week Ahead: (February 27 to March 3, 2023)

The December quarter results season has come to an end. At the aggregate level the Nifty 50 index continues to see cuts in earnings estimates. Metals, oil and gas companies led earnings downgrades. Banks and financial services did well, and raw material costs began to ease for companies in the manufacturing sectors. However, soft rural demand, slowing hiring and moderating consumer durables' sales are stoking concerns about demand and the economy. “Weak exports and now slowing consumption are likely to...