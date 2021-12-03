Business in the Week Ahead (December 6-10, 2021)

Representative image

New COVID-19 variant Omicron has entered India with the first set of cases being reported in Karnataka. The patients so far have indicated mild symptoms. Even then, amid rising infections in Europe and Africa, governments across the world are stepping up scrutiny, discouraging travel. This can pose headwinds to the global economic recovery. Signs of demand moderation are emerging in India. Demand for electricity is feared to have slowed in November. An analysis of the September quarter data indicate deceleration in FMCG sales volumes in rural areas. The latest automobile...