Business in the Week Ahead: December 26-30

The year 2022 is ending on a cautious note. Spiralling COVID infections in China have alerted authorities in India. Central banks across the globe are warning about a prolonged inflation fight. Russia-Ukraine war and COVID turbulence in China threaten to keep energy and raw material prices high. Corporate earnings which rebounded sharply from COVID disruption are headed for a growth moderation. A slowing global economy is expected to weigh on India as well. “Headwinds to growth will stem from global demand slowdown, and the...