Business in the Week Ahead: December 20-24

Five companies are slated to list on the stock exchanges. The boards of Yes Bank and Deepak Nitrite will meet to consider fund raising options while CMS Info Systems’ IPO is set to open for subscription

Moneycontrol News
December 17, 2021 / 05:45 PM IST
The Bank of England became the first central bank among the world’s major economies to raise interest rates. On Friday, Japan’s central bank maintained its short term interest rate target but decided to slow its purchases of corporate bonds. Earlier, the US Federal Reserve indicated an end to the ultra-loose monetary policy and paved the way for rate hikes in 2022. The European Central Bank said it will also slow bond purchases. The central banks’ moves come amid the growing evidence of economic recovery and acceleration in consumer prices. The...

