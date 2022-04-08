HomeNewsBusinessIPO

Business in the Week Ahead (April 11-15, 2022)

Moneycontrol News   •

TCS and Infosys will kick off the earnings season. Hariom Pipe Industries will list on the stock exchanges

TCS and Infosys will begin the March 2022 quarter earnings season
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) maintained its accommodative policy stance leaving the repo rate unchanged. The central bank has acknowledged the upside risks to prices and revised the FY23 inflation estimates upwards. The gross domestic product (GDP) growth estimates for FY23 have been pared down reflecting global economic uncertainty. Many doubt if the RBI’s FY23 inflation projections are fully capturing the risks. The RBI points out that its inflation and growth projections are contingent upon “future oil and commodity price...

To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

View Plans

Already a member? Sign in

Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get upto

50% OFF

What Do You Get

  • Ad free experience

    Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

  • Sharpest Opinions

    Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

  • +

    Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

  • Actionable Insights

    Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

  • Virtual Events

    Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

  • Newsletters

    Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

View Offers

Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers