Business in the Week Ahead: 27 September to 1 October

The action-filled month of September is drawing to a close. A possible default by a large Chinese real estate developer Evergrande spooked global equities. But as China prepared to limit the damage and the US Federal Reserve stuck to the script on the monetary policy front, investors regained confidence. Equity markets revived smartly. Benchmark stock market indices in India hit new highs. The initial public offering (IPO) of Paras Defence and Space Technologies has received record bids from investors. Optimism also sent crude oil prices higher too. Paras...