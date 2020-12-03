Burger King is 6th IPO in 2020 to get fully subscribed on Day 1

The overwhelming response of retail investors to Burger King and five other public issues helped them get fully subscribed on Day 1.

The public issue of Burger King India, a subsidiary of the US-based hamburger fast-food restaurants chain, has become the sixth initial public offering (IPO) in 2020 to get fully subscribed on the first day of bidding.

The Rs 810-crore issue was subscribed 3.13 times on December 2 despite a volatile market. The response is in line with that for the IPOs of Happiest Minds Technologies, Route Mobile, Chemcon Speciality Chemicals, Likhitha Infrastructure and Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders.

The IPO consists of a fresh issue of Rs 450 crore and an offer for sale of 6 crore shares by promoter QSR Asia. The price band for the IPO, which will close on December 4, has been fixed at Rs 59-60 per share.

The common thread that runs through the six IPOs is the response from retail investors, who helped them get a full subscription on Day 1.

The majority of public issues in 2020 got a strong response from retail investors, who have been a supportive factor for the equity market, especially after the coronavirus outbreak triggered a sharp fall. In the last one year, more than 50 lakh demat accounts have been opened and most of them during the lockdown.

Among the IPOs, Chemcon Speciality Chemicals got the best response and was subscribed 5.18 times on Day 1 followed by Burger King 3.13 times, Happiest Minds 2.86 times, Mazagon Dock two times. Route Mobile and Likhitha were subscribed one time each.

Burger King received 15.54 times subscription from retail investors on the very first day followed by Happiest Minds 14.6 times and Chemcon Speciality Chemicals 9.8 times.

These IPOs closed as per their initial period of three days but for Likhitha Infrastructure, which had to extend the IPO for seven days due to a tepid response from qualified institutional buyers. As a rule, their portion has to be subscribed at least 90 percent for the entire issue to sail through.

After the public issue of SBI Cards and Payment Services, the primary market took a pause for more than three months due to COVID-19 crisis and lockdown.

Experts were worried about revival of the IPO market but with the easing lockdown measures, Rossari Biotech launched an IPO in July and since then 12 companies have taken the plunge.

Rossari Biotech was to launch its IPO in March but put it off seeing the market reaction to the COVID-19 outbreak.

The primary market has seen 14 IPOs in 2020, so far, and a majority of them received strong response. More than Rs 30,000 crore has been raised by these companies through IPOs.