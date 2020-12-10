PlusFinancial Times
Burger King IPO basis of allotment finalised: Here is how to check the status

Burger King India is expected to make its debut on bourses on December 14 after the IPO witnessed a massive 156.6 times subscription, the second highest subscription in 2020.

Moneycontrol News
Dec 10, 2020 / 03:11 PM IST
 
 
Burger King India, the quick-service restaurant chain, has finalised the basis of allotment after closing its Rs 810-crore public issue last week.

Investors can check the allotment status in four easy steps available on the registrar's website.

>Select the company name (Burger King India);
>Select your either PAN, Application Number, DP/Client ID or Account No/IFSC;
>Enter your either PAN, Application Number, DP/Client ID or Account No (along with IFSC Code);

>Enter CAPTCHA and Submit.

Investors can also check the allotment status in four easy steps on the BSE website.

Investors need to select Equity, select Issue Name (Burger King India), enter Application Number as well as PAN, and click on the search button.

Once the abovementioned information provided by investors is correct, they will see the application status. Investors can see the number of shares subscribed to during the IPO and the shares allotted on the page.

The company will begin the process of unblocking of funds from ASBA account on December 10 and shares will be credited to the demat accounts of eligible investors on December 11, as per the tentative schedule available in the IPO prospectus.

Burger King India is expected to make its debut on bourses on December 14 after the IPO witnessed a massive 156.6 times subscription, the second-highest subscription in 2020.
Moneycontrol News
#Burger King India #IPO
first published: Dec 10, 2020 01:42 pm

