    Bumper debut for Kaynes Technology India; shares close over 17% up

    Healthy order-book, diversified portfolio, business model consisting of applications across several industries, strong customer base, and positive market conditions supported the stock price.

    Sunil Shankar Matkar
    November 22, 2022 / 06:06 PM IST
     
     
    Shares of electronics manufacturing company Kaynes Technology India closed more than 17 percent up on debut trade day, November 22, thanks to profit-booking in the later part of the session.

    The stock, after opening with gains of 32.5 percent at Rs 778 on the National Stock Exchange, hit the day’s high of Rs 786, and immediately also the day's low of Rs 675.10, followed by consolidation within the Rs 680-725 range in the rest of the session.

    Overall, it lost around 12 percent from its day's high to close with 17.5 percent gains at Rs 689.95.

    Kaynes traded with volume of 1.56 crore shares on the NSE, and 9.55 lakh shares on the BSE.

    Healthy order-book, diversified portfolio, business model consisting of applications across several industries, including aerospace and defence, strong customer base, and positive market conditions supported the stock price.

    Investors should hold Kaynes in their portfolios from a medium- to long-term perspective, the expert advised.

    Incorporated in 2008, Kaynes Technology, a leading end-to-end and IoT solutions-enabled integrated electronics manufacturing company, raised Rs 858 crore via its initial public offering (IPO) last week. The price band for the offer was Rs 559-587 per share.
    first published: Nov 22, 2022 06:06 pm