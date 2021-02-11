MARKET NEWS

Brookfield India REIT IPO share allotment likely today; here is how to check status

Investors, who will not get shares, will receive their money back from February 12 and the listing will take place on February 17.

Moneycontrol News
February 11, 2021 / 12:57 PM IST
 
 
The Rs 3,800-crore Brookfield India Real Estate Trust initial public offering (IPO) is expected to announce the share allotment on February 11, six days after it closed for subscription.

Backed by a strong response from investors, the offer was subscribed 7.94 times. The reserved portion for institutional investors was booked 4.78 times and that of other investors 11.74 times.

Investors, who will not get shares in the IPO, will receive their money back from February 12 and the listing of units will take place on February 17.

Investors, who subscribed the issue, can check the share allotment on the BSE website, by following these easy steps. Select 'Equity' and 'Issue Name' (Brookfield India Real Estate Trust), Enter 'Application Number' and 'PAN Number', and finally click on 'Search' button to know the application status.

The allotment can also be checked on the IPO registrar's website. Investors can check either through PAN number, Application Number and DP Client ID. One needs to select 'Brookfield India Real Estate Trust' and then enter either 'PAN Number', 'Application Number' or 'DP Client ID', to know the actual application status.

Brookfield REIT is India's only institutionally managed public commercial real estate vehicle and is sponsored by an affiliate of Brookfield Asset Management, which is one of the world's largest alternative asset managers, with approximately $575 billion in assets under management as of September 2020.

Brookfield REIT owns an initial portfolio of four large campus format office parks which are located in Mumbai, Gurugram, Noida and Kolkata with an initial portfolio size of 14.0 million square feet (msf), comprising 10.3 msf of completed area, 0.1 under development and 3.7 msf of future development.

The company will utilise IPO proceeds for repayment of debts availed by its Asset SPVs.

When an investor invests in REIT, it is the same as buying a commercial property. By investing in a REIT, the investor gets three different types of returns such as interest income, dividend income and market price appreciation, said Yash Gupta, Equity Research Associate at Angel Broking.
first published: Feb 11, 2021 12:54 pm

