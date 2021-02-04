Brookfield India Real Estate Trust IPO subscribed 22% on second day

live bse live

The public offer of Brookfield India Real Estate Trust, backed by Canadian asset manager Brookfield Asset Management Inc, is subscribed 22 percent on February 4, the second day of bidding.

This is the fifth IPO this year after Indian Railway Finance Corporation, Indigo Paints, Home First Finance Company and Stove Kraft. Meanwhile it is the third REIT IPO after Embassy Office Parks REIT in 2019 and Mindspace Business Parks REIT in 2020.

The Brookfield REIT offer has received bids for 1.66 crore units against the IPO size of 7.62 crore units, the subscription data available on the exchanges.

The portion set aside for institutional investor has subscribed 3.04 percent, and that of other investors including individuals witnessed subscription of 44.2 percent.

Brookfield REIT is aimed to raise Rs 3,800 crore through public offer, of which it already raised Rs 1,710 crore via anchor book at higher end of price band of Rs 274-275 per unit.

The issue will close on February 5. The issue proceeds will be utilised for repayment of debts availed by its asset SPVs.

Brookfield REIT and its asset SPVs received a corporate credit rating of 'Provisional CCR AAA/Stable' from CRISIL.

The REIT owns a portfolio of four large campus-format office parks, located in some of India's key gateway markets - Mumbai, Gurugram, Noida and Kolkata. The portfolio totals 14.0 million square feet (msf) comprising 10.3 msf of completed area, 0.1 msf of under construction area and 3.7 msf of future development potential.

As per the valuer, the pre-issue gross fair value of the assets is around Rs 11,407.4 crore. "This is an indicative value of the asset and would be realised if it is monetised. At the higher price band of Rs 275 per share, Brookfield REIT's unit is valued at 88.4 percent of its net asset value (NAV), as compared to peer average of 96.9 percent. Thus the issue is fairly priced," Choice Broking said.

"Since technology companies accounts for around 50 percent of the leased area of existing portfolio and considering their positive outlook (technology sector), we don't think there will be any concerns on future tenancy," the brokerage added.

Based on the projected distribution schedule, pre-tax yield would remain in the range of 8-8.5 percent in FY23, the brokerage feels. "With interest rate at lower levels in the economy, the projected yield from this REIT seems to be attractive. Thus considering the above observations, we assign a 'subscribe for long term' rating for the issue," Choice Broking said.

Brookfield REIT is India's only institutionally managed public commercial real estate vehicle. Sponsored by an affiliate of Brookfield Asset Management (BAM), one of the world's largest alternative asset managers with approximately $575 billion in assets under management (as of September 2020) across real estate, infrastructure, renewable power, private equity and credit.

The portfolio's completed area has same store committed occupancy of 92 percent and is leased to marquee tenants such as Barclays, Bank of America Continuum, RBS, Accenture, Tata Consultancy Services and Cognizant. These marquee MNCs are from diverse range of industries such as technology, financial services, consulting, analytics and healthcare; and contribute around 75 percent to the Brookfield REIT gross contracted rentals.

The portfolio has a staggered expirations schedule with a weighted average lease expiry (WALE) period of 7.1-year, which provides stability to the future cash flows.