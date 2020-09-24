'Broking industry growth to be driven by increased scalability, untapped markets and agile digital models'

The growth in the broking industry will mostly be due to increased scalability and reach of players to untapped markets, especially lower-tiered cities, Dinesh Thakkar, Chairman & Managing Director at Angel Broking says in an interview to Moneycontrol's Sunil Shankar Matkar.

Q) How much money is Angel Broking going to raise from the IPO and what will you do with the proceeds?

The IPO issue size of Angel Broking is up to Rs 600 crore—a fresh issue of shares aggregating up to Rs 300 crore and an offer for sale aggregating up to Rs 300 crore.

The net proceeds from the fresh issue will be utilised towards working capital requirements and general corporate purposes.

Q) Why did you choose the IPO option instead of other fund-raising options easily available in the market?

To go for the IPO has been a strategic decision for the company. We witnessed a 151.91 percent CAGR from FY18 until the period ended June 30, 2020 in our average monthly net client addition run rate. Our share in the incremental demat accounts expanded to 14.7 percent in Q1 FY21 from 4.2 percent in FY18. Correspondingly, our NSE active clients base increased to 77 lakh in June 2020 from 36 lakh in March 2018.

Our average daily turnover increased to Rs 61,900 crore in Q1 FY21 from Rs 12,300 crore in FY18, registering a growth of 402.8 percent over this period against 106.2 percent growth for the industry. Our profit from continuing operations for three months ending June 30, 2020 stood at Rs 48.3 crore as compared to Rs 86.7 crore in 12 months ending March 2020.

The proceeds from this fresh issue will help us to improve our debt-gearing ratio for higher leverage, which will help to further increase our client funding book. We believe our strategic initiatives will provide enough growth to the company and we want to share that growth with larger stakeholders. Also, the listed company tag will further strengthen the 'Angel Broking' brand, which will further help us in acquiring a larger market share.

Q) What is your outlook on the broking industry given the huge participation from retail investors?

Despite good growth in the demat accounts, the proportion of shares and debentures in overall household savings stood at only 3.1 percent in FY18. Financial products have seen considerable traction aided by prudent measures and deeper focus. This trend is expected to continue, with investors finding ease of transaction across platforms and devices supported by the use of technology.

The growth will mostly be due to increased scalability and reach of players to untapped markets, especially lower-tiered cities, leveraging their highly agile digital models.

Q4: How do you differentiate Angel Broking from other broking houses?

Angel Broking is one of the largest retail broking houses in India in terms of active clients on NSE as of June 30, 2020. We are a technology-led financial services company providing broking and advisory services, margin funding, loans against shares and financial products distribution to our clients under the brand 'Angel Broking'. Our broking and allied services are offered through (i) our online and digital platforms, and (ii) our network of over 11,000 Authorised Persons, as of June 30, 2020.

Our customer outreach spanned approximately 96.87 percent or 18,649 PIN codes in India as of June 30, 2020. We manage Rs 13,254 crore in client assets and over 21.5 lakh operational broking accounts as of June 30, 2020.

Our key strengths include:• One of the largest retail broking houses with strong brand equity• Ensuring client satisfaction through the implementation of advanced technology and digitalisation• Strong client base through our online and digital platform and authorised persons network• Significant market share in the cash and commodity segment• Track record of continuous growth and strong financial performance• Proven and experienced management team and execution strength

• Our understanding of clients' requirements and unique product offering at a competitive price

