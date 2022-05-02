Brokers cashing in on demat account frenzy ahead of LIC IPO

Brokers are getting ready to cash in on huge interest from LIC policyholders ahead of the initial public offering (IPO) of India’s largest insurer which opens for subscription on May 4.

LIC has fixed a price band of Rs 902-949 apiece with a minimum lot size of 15 shares. The decision to offer a discount of Rs 60 for policyholders – a first-of-its-kind – has pushed several to open a demat account which is a must to invest in any IPO.

Brokerages expect the IPO to bring in new customers, since many first-time capital market investors would open demat accounts solely to participate in the issue.

Fintech company Spice Money recently launched a partnership with brokerage firm Religare Broking to empower consumers in rural India to open demat accounts.

One97 Communications, the parent of digital payments startup Paytm is making it easier for new retail investors to get started with wealth management. Everyone can get a free demat account for life from the financial services provider. It is also the first portal to offer pre-open IPO applications, as well as LIC IPO applications.

And, users who open demat accounts with 5paisa.com will receive benefits worth Rs 5,100.

The government hopes to generate roughly Rs 21,000 crore, making it India's largest initial public offering. It plans to sell its 3.5 percent interest in the insurer.