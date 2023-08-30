Bondada Engineering locked in upper circuit, closes with 99.5% gains on listing day

Bondada Engineering will utilise net issue proceeds for its long-term working capital requirements.

Passive telecom infrastructure services provider Bondada Engineering had a stellar start on August 30, closing at almost double the issue price. This was largely attributed to the robust demand for IPO from investors last week, and healthy financial performance.

The pre-opening price has been decided at Rs 142.50 on the BSE, which was also its day's low. The normal session started at Rs 149.62 and it remained stuck at the same price till the closing, which was 99.5 percent higher compared to the issue price, while it was locked in 5 percent upper circuit compared to the pre-opening price.

The exchange has set the 5 percent upper/lower circuit limit for the stock as it is available in the trade-for-trade segment.

"Bondada Engineering admitted to dealings on the exchange in the list of 'MT' group of securities. The scrip will be in trade-for-trade segment for 10 trading days," the exchange said in its notice on August 29.

The trading volume in Bondada on the first day was 18.75 lakh shares.

The Rs 42.72-crore public issue, which was subscribed 106.65 times during August 18-22, comprised only a fresh issue.

The company will utilise net issue proceeds for its long-term working capital requirements and general corporate purposes.

The infrastructure company is engaged in the business of providing engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) services and operations and maintenance (O&M) services to customers operating in the telecom and solar energy industry.