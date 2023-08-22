Bondada Engineering IPO bought 106.65 times on final day

The passive telecom infrastructure services provider intends to mop up Rs 42.72 crore via the maiden public issue of 56.96 lakh equity shares, comprising only a fresh issue by the company.

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

The initial public offering of Bondada Engineering has attracted huge interest from investors, subscribing 106.65 times on the final day of bidding on August 22 as the participants bought 60,74,99,200 equity shares against an offer size of 56,96,000 shares.

Enormous demand was witnessed from retail as well as high networth individuals (HNIs), who bid 100.05 times and 115.56 times the allotted quota, respectively.

The passive telecom infrastructure services provider intends to mop up Rs 42.72 crore via the maiden public issue of 56.96 lakh equity shares, comprising only a fresh issue by the company.

The fresh issue proceeds will be utilised for long-term working capital requirements amounting to Rs 35 crore, and the remaining Rs 5.41 crore for general corporate purposes.

Also read: TVS Supply Chain Solutions debuts tomorrow. Will it be a tepid listing?

It was a fixed price issue and the offer price was Rs 75 per share.

Bondada Engineering, the infrastructure company, provides engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) services and operations & maintenance to pan India customers operating in the telecom and solar energy industry. To date, it has installed over 11,600 telecom towers and poles out of which, over 7,700 telecom towers and poles were installed in the last three fiscals.

Also read: Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services raises Rs 25 cr from ValueQuest, ahead of IPO

The company said it has recently received a work order from a public sector company for the supply and installation of infrastructure items for 1,160 new tower sites and subsequent IaaSP (infrastructure as a service provider) and O&M services for 1,238 tower sites (including 78 existing sites) for five years. The said order is extendable to a further five years for uncovered villages in Karnataka, Kerala, Tamilnadu, Pondicherry and Telangana areas under the 4G Saturation Project.

In the solar energy industry, it has installed solar power plants with a cumulative capacity of more than 198 MW as of March 2023. The total gross order book for solar EPC services stood at an estimated value of Rs 102.34 crore.

Click Here To Read All IPO News

The listing of equity shares will take place on the BSE SME platform on August 30.