Blackstone-backed Sona Comstar gets Sebi nod for Rs 6,000 crore IPO

Blackstone-backed Sona BLW Precision Forgings has received the approval of capital markets regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) for its initial public offering.

The public offer comprises a fresh issue of Rs 300 crore and an offer for sale of Rs 5,700 crore by selling shareholder Singapore VII Topco III Pte Ltd, an affiliate of the Blackstone Group Inc.

The Gurugram headquartered company is one of India's leading automotive technology companies. It is engaged in designing, manufacturing and supplying highly engineered, mission-critical automotive systems and components, to automotive OEMs across the US, Europe, India and China.

The company supplies products for both electrified and non-electrified powertrain segments.

Some of its key OEM (original equipment manufacturer) customers include a global OEM of EVs, a North American OEM of passenger vehicles and commercial vehicles, Ashok Leyland, Daimler, Escorts, Mahindra & Mahindra, Mahindra Electric, Maruti Suzuki, Renault Nissan, Volvo and Volvo Eicher.

Sona Comstar will utilise fresh issue proceeds for repaying debts and general corporate purposes.

The company has nine manufacturing and assembly facilities across India, China, Mexico and the US. Six are located in India from where it supplies products to six out of the top 10 global PV OEMs, three out of the top 10 global CV OEMs and seven out of the top eight global tractor OEMs by volume, according to the Ricardo Report.

Kotak Mahindra Capital Company, Credit Suisse Securities, JP Morgan India, JM Financial and Nomura Financial Advisory and Securities are the book-running lead managers to the issue.