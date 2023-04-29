 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Blackstone-backed Nexus Select Trust's Rs 3,200-cr IPO to open on May 9, close on May 11

Ravindra Sonavane
Apr 29, 2023 / 08:47 PM IST

Nexus Select REIT will open for subscription on 9 May and close on 11 May. Anchor investors subscription will open on 8 May and finalisation of the basis of allotment will be on May 16. Initiation of refunds will be on May 17 and the stock will list on exchanges on 19 May.

Global private equity major Blackstone Group-backed Nexus Select Trust will open its initial public offering for subscription on May 9 and close on May 11, in what will be India’s maiden pure-play retail mall REIT offering.

Anchor investors' subscription will open on May 8 and finalisation of the basis of allotment will be on May 16. Initiation of refunds will take place on May 17 and the stock will list on exchanges on May 19.

The total offering of Rs 3,200 crore comprises fresh share issuance of up to Rs 1,400 crore and an offer for sale of up to Rs 1,800 crore.

