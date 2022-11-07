Bikaji Foods IPO update: Issue subscribed 26.67x, QIB portion booked 80.63x on final day

The initial public offering (IPO) of Bikaji Foods International, the third-largest ethnic snacks company in India, garnered a robust response from investors. The issue received bids for 55.04 crore shares against the IPO size of 2.06 crore shares. The offer was overall subscribed 26.67 times on November 7, the final day of bidding.

Qualified institutional investors showed great interest in the company, putting in bids 80.63 times the portion set aside for them.

Non-institutional investors or high-networth individuals have bought shares 7.10 times the allotted quota, while retail investors and employees have bid 4.77 times and 4.38 times the reserved portion, respectively.

Bikaji Foods International, the second fastest growing company in the Indian organised snacks market, had launched its Rs 881-crore public issue for subscription on November 3. It was a complete offer for sale by promoter and investors.

The price band for the offer was Rs 285 - Rs 300 per share.

The Indian ethnic snacks maker has gradually expanded its footprint across India, with operations in 23 states and four union territories, and exports to 21 international countries as of June 2022.

The company will finalise its IPO share allotment by November 11. The refunds will be credited to the bank accounts of unsuccessful investors by November 14 and the shares will be credited to the Demat accounts of eligible investors by November 15.

Its equity shares will make their debut on the bourses on November 16.