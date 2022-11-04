Bikaji Foods IPO Day 2: Issue subscribed 90%, retail portion booked 1.48 times

The initial public offering (IPO) of Indian snack manufacturer Bikaji Foods International had been subscribed 90 percent by November 4 morning, the second day of bidding.

Investors have subscribed 1.85 crore equity shares against an offer size of 2.06 crore.

Retail investors had bid 1.48 times the allotted quota, while employees bought 79 percent of the shares reserved for them.

High networth individuals put in bids for 77 percent of their quota of shares, while qualified institutional investors have bought 32,850 shares, which is 0.005 percent of the 58.24 lakh shares set aside for them.

The company has reserved half of its issue size for qualified institutional investors, 15 percent for non-institutional investors and the remaining 35 percent for retail investors.

Bikaji Foods International is looking to mobilise Rs 881.22 crore through the offer, of which Rs 262 crore has already been raised via anchor book on November 2.

Also read: Bikaji Foods IPO: How traditional savouries captured the organised packaged snacks market in India

It is entirely an offer for sale, so the company will not get any money and funds will go to the selling shareholders.

The price band has been fixed at Rs 285-300 a share.

Due to shifting lifestyles, rising incomes, and urbanisation, India's packaged food industry has experienced tremendous growth over the past five years.

Bikaji is the third largest ethnic snacks company in India with an international footprint, selling Indian snacks and sweets, and the second-fastest growing company in the country’s organised snacks market.

"The company has a strong management team and a significant percentage of promoter holdings. It generated strong revenue growth in the last three years where revenue improved from Rs 1,082.9 crore in FY20 to Rs 1,621.45 crore in FY22. However, the company's margins are on the declining side and a P/E valuation of 95.2 looks expensive," Swastika Investmart said.

Click Here To Read All IPO Related News

The brokerage has a subscribe rating but only for high-risk investors.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.